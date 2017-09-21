Pregnant Jessica Alba embraces her natural beauty in new selfie The actress looked stunning with minimal make-up

Jessica Alba certainly suits being pregnant! The soon-to-be mother-of-three took to Instagram on Thursday to post a selfie of her laid-back make-up look. The actress was pictured relaxing at home while holding up a drinking cup with the logo 'No bad days', and had then written 'None' next to the logo. In the photo, Jessica wore a pair of oversized glasses, and her complexion was enhanced with a glowy base and a sweep of rose-hued blusher across the apples of her cheeks. Her large brown eyes were highlighted with a flick of liquid eyeliner, and a pink lipgloss completed her look.

Jessica Alba looked pretty with a natural make-up look

The actress barely puts a foot wrong when it comes to hair and make-up, and is an advocate for using natural products. In 2012, she proved herself to be a force to be reckoned with in the beauty industry after launching her brand The Honest Company, which includes a wide range of natural products including everything from make-up to cleaning tools.

#happybirthday dad @markdalba -we love you so much❤️ A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Sep 18, 2017 at 8:22pm PDT

The actress celebrated her dad's birthday with her family earlier in the week

It's been a busy few days for Jessica, who enjoyed a family celebration earlier in the week to mark her dad's birthday. The actress shared a photo on Instagram from the day, which pictured her with her parents, husband Cash Warren, and their two daughters, nine-year-old Honor Marie and Haven Garner, six.Fans were quick to notice the similarities between the family. One wrote: "Aww your daughter is a mini you," while another observed: "Your oldest daughter is your husband's double."

Jessica announced her pregnancy in July, by sharing a video with her two girls. "Cash and I are officially going to be outnumbered," Jessica wrote. "#babyonboard #herewegoagain #blessed."