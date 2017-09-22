Beyoncé embraces her natural beauty with barely-there make-up The Lemonade singer looked stunning with minimal make-up

Beyoncé is beautiful! The Lemonade singer looked fresh-faced and fabulous in a series of new photos posted on her Instagram account on Friday. The mother-of-three showcased her natural good looks by opting for minimal make-up. In the images, the star rocked a strong brow and a glowy base to enhance her complexion, while a tinted lipgloss completed her look. Her hair was scraped back in a low ponytail to further draw attention to her facial features. Fans were quick to compliment the star on her natural make-up look, with one writing: "Natural and gorgeous," while another described her as: "Literal art." A third added: "Goddess."

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 21, 2017 at 5:30pm PDT

Beyoncé often takes to social media to share collage style photos of her fashion and beauty looks with fans. Earlier in the week, she posted a series of images of her outfit of the day. The star looked cool in a black corset style skirt teamed with an oversized top with cut-out details on the sleeves, accessorised with a pair of black heels, oversized shades and a white bag.

The star also posted a side-profile of her beauty look

And it seems as if Beyoncés five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy is following in her fashionable mum’s footsteps. The little girl was recently photographed trying on Beyonce’s Christian Louboutin heels, which retail at £489. Blue was photographed in the heels while leaning against dad Jay-Z's armchair, and was kitted out in a pair of pink fairy print pyjamas.

Beyoncé, who welcomed twins Sir and Rumi in June, has also been wowing with her incredible post-baby figure. Back in August, the star posted a photo of her wearing a form-fitting scarlet mini dress by House of CB, and fans were quick to praise the picture. One wrote: "How the hell do you still look amazing. Bey is the only woman who could still look that good [after] having twins." Another person added: "I definitely didn't look like this after my twins were born and still don't now five years on lol I'm working on it though."