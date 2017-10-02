jennifer-garner-yes-day

Jennifer Garner shares make-up free selfie after tiring day with three children

This is the fifth year in a row that Jennifer Garner has celebrated 'Yes Day' with her children

by Emmy Griffiths

Jennifer Garner has shared a fresh-faced, make-up free selfie on Instagram. The stunning actress had spent the day taking part in 'Yes Day', an idea which was taken from a popular book from Amy Krouse Rosenthal, in which Jennifer granted her three children – Violet, 11, Seraphina, eight and five-year-old Samuel – all of their requests for just one day. As a result, the family ended up having a sleepover in the garden!

READ: Ben Affleck moves out of family home after announcing divorce from Jennifer Garner

jennifer-garner-make-up-free

Jennifer posted a sleepy photo after 'Yes Day'

Jennifer captioned the snap: "You'll never need coffee more than the day after 'Yes Day!'. #fiveyearsrunning #wesleptinatent #inthebackyard #coffeeismyyesday #yesday #nationalcoffeeday #imgettingthehangofhashtags ('Yes Day!' - a fantastic children's book by @missamykr)." Her fans were quick to praise the snap, with one writing: "You are the sweetest & nicest & prettiest in all the movie industry. Thanks for being a genuine decent role model Jen," while another added: "I've never seen you look more beautiful than the way you look in this picture!"

jennifer-garner-yes-day

Jennifer spent the day with her three children

Jennifer is adjusting to life as a single mum following her split from husband Ben Affleck in 2015. Speaking about taking the children to see Ben in Europe last year, Jennifer told the Today Show: "It has to be [a good relationship], you don't have a choice. We are definitely a modern family, we're doing really well. Ben was working in London on Justice League, and I thought, 'Well, the kids should have that experience.' He and I are great friends and we all just went en masse!"

STORY: Ben Affleck reveals secret battle with alcohol addiction

The 13 Going On 30 actress recently launched a children's organic food brand. Speaking about the news, she said: "As a mum of three and Save the Children artist ambassador, I am passionate about childhood nutrition and making sure we are leaving a healthier and happier planet for the next generation. Once Upon a Farm helps parents keep their promise to deliver the best nourishment for their children's bodies and souls."

Related news

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment