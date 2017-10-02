Jennifer Garner shares make-up free selfie after tiring day with three children This is the fifth year in a row that Jennifer Garner has celebrated 'Yes Day' with her children

Jennifer Garner has shared a fresh-faced, make-up free selfie on Instagram. The stunning actress had spent the day taking part in 'Yes Day', an idea which was taken from a popular book from Amy Krouse Rosenthal, in which Jennifer granted her three children – Violet, 11, Seraphina, eight and five-year-old Samuel – all of their requests for just one day. As a result, the family ended up having a sleepover in the garden!

Jennifer posted a sleepy photo after 'Yes Day'

Jennifer captioned the snap: "You'll never need coffee more than the day after 'Yes Day!'. #fiveyearsrunning #wesleptinatent #inthebackyard #coffeeismyyesday #yesday #nationalcoffeeday #imgettingthehangofhashtags ('Yes Day!' - a fantastic children's book by @missamykr)." Her fans were quick to praise the snap, with one writing: "You are the sweetest & nicest & prettiest in all the movie industry. Thanks for being a genuine decent role model Jen," while another added: "I've never seen you look more beautiful than the way you look in this picture!"

Jennifer spent the day with her three children

Jennifer is adjusting to life as a single mum following her split from husband Ben Affleck in 2015. Speaking about taking the children to see Ben in Europe last year, Jennifer told the Today Show: "It has to be [a good relationship], you don't have a choice. We are definitely a modern family, we're doing really well. Ben was working in London on Justice League, and I thought, 'Well, the kids should have that experience.' He and I are great friends and we all just went en masse!"

The 13 Going On 30 actress recently launched a children's organic food brand. Speaking about the news, she said: "As a mum of three and Save the Children artist ambassador, I am passionate about childhood nutrition and making sure we are leaving a healthier and happier planet for the next generation. Once Upon a Farm helps parents keep their promise to deliver the best nourishment for their children's bodies and souls."