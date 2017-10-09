Catherine Zeta-Jones looks ageless in sultry selfie The Chicago actress was the envy of fans after she shared a stunning headshot of herself on Instagram

Catherine Zeta-Jones never seems to age! The stunning actress, who often takes to her Instagram account to share selfies, looked as gorgeous as ever in a new headshot posted over the weekend, seeing her rock the perfect smoky eye. In the picture, the 48-year-old looked sultry as she gazed at the camera, with her large brown eyes taking centre stage, having been outlined in a bold black liner and lashings of mascara. A glowy base and berry lipstick completed her look. Catherine's hair also looked fabulous, having been styled in volume-heavy waves, which tumbled over her eyes in the shot. Catherine's fans were quick to compliment her look, with many taking to the comments section. One wrote: "You are so pretty," while another said: "You're a true beauty inside and out." A third added: "Magical eyes."

Catherine Zeta-Jones rocked a smoky eye look in her latest selfie

Last month, Catherine, who has been married to actor Michael Douglas since 2000, shared a throwback photo of the pair on one of their very first dates together back in 1998 - and she looked just as gorgeous then as she does now! The picture was posted in celebration of both her and Michael's birthdays – who both share the same birth date – 25 September. "One of our early dates, a boxing fight in Vegas! You got me at round one. Happy birthday darling," she captioned the shot.

Catherine looks just as beautiful without make-up

The star, who is mum to 17-year-old Dylan and Carys, 14, proved that she looks just as beautiful without the aid of make-up last month, after sharing a selfie of herself make-up free first thing in the morning. The picture, which she captioned: "Sleeping in @casazetajones", highlighted her incredible complexion and natural features, while her long brown hair lay tousled across her pillow. Unsurprisingly, Catherine’s followers were quick to applaud her for sharing the brave photo and complimented her on her natural beauty and inner confidence.