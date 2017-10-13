Victoria Beckham wears minimal make-up – and looks unrecognisable The fashion designer showcased a new, barely-there make-up look on Instagram stories

Victoria Beckham often experiments with her hair and make-up, and this week the fashion designer opted for a new, natural look. The former Spice Girl, who is currently in New York, shared a photo of herself on her travels, looking gorgeous with a nude lip and a glowy base to enhance her complexion. Victoria's cheekbones were highlighted with a sweep of bronzer, and a subtle flick of black liner drew attention to her large eyes. Her fresh-faced look was later transformed as she got ready for Vogue's Forces of Fashion conference, where she was pictured with a bold smoky eye, defined brow and a berry lipstick.

Victoria Beckham looked fabulous with natural make-up

At the conference, Victoria gave a talk on her successful Estee Lauder collections, telling the audience that husband David found her business obsession boring. She said: "I feel like beauty is a category where I’ve just scratched the surface. I’m enjoying every moment; I love the development process and the packaging. David thinks I’m so boring talking about boxes and stuff!"

The former Spice Girl later rocked her trademark smoky eye

Victoria also admitted that she isn’t a fan of wearing minimal make-up and prefers to opt for a smoky eye, something that has become a trademark look for her. While discussing a video she had created with Vogue to promote her Estee Lauder collaboration, she revealed that Anna Wintour had told her to go bare-faced. "When Anna [Wintour] asked me to do a tutorial and she said, 'Well, you have to start off with no makeup,' I said, 'Oh my God, really, do I have to?'" But the response has been fantastic—it was great advice, you have to be honest and engaging."

While in New York, Victoria was also able to reunite with her eldest son, Brooklyn, who recently moved to the city to study photography. The former Spice Girl, who has admitted to crying "buckets" since her son flew the nest, shared a heartwarming video on Instagram. The clip showed Brooklyn, 18, giving his mum a big hug as she leant into him. "I love u so much @brooklynbeckham x kisses from NYC x," Victoria wrote.

