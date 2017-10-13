Janice Dickinson, 62, shows off new look – and looks unrecognisable The American TV star was pictured at a fashion show in Hollywood on Friday looking fabulous with minimal make-up

Janice Dickinson looked almost unrecognisable when she stepped out in West Hollywood on Friday to attend a fashion show at the Pacific Design Centre. The TV star, who is known for experimenting with looks, was pictured with a more natural make-up look. Her complexion was glowing, while a subtle outline of black liner drew attention to her large brown eyes. A red lip completed her look. Janice also showcased a more laid-back hairstyle, with her brunette hair styled in loose waves that tumbled past her shoulders. At the event, Janice looked stylish in a black mini dress, featuring long sleeves and embellished in silver studs.

It's been an eventful few years for Janice, who tied the knot to Dr Robert 'Rocky' Gerner back in December last year. The model told Entertainment Tonight at the time: "I am so delighted, ecstatic, over the moon, out of body, a runaway bride. When Rocky first introduced himself to me, I felt like I had seen a unicorn, a one of a kind. He's the brightest and the best and the funniest and the most exciting man I've ever met in my life."

The former America's Next Top Model judge wore a stunning Jane Brooke gown and a long veil for the occasion and spoke about her look. "I think you need for your wedding, some statement dress, I really do," she said. "And I have the perfect one.

The newlyweds announced their engagement back in 2012, and Rocky was a huge support for Janice after she was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year.

Chatting on This Morning after confirming she was cancer free after six weeks of radiation, she said: "In the beginning I was in a state of numbness… I was afraid how my two grown children would take the news and they were very upset. And then I went through a period where I thought I wasn’t going to be attractive to my fiance. I thought some bit of my feminine mystique would have gone out the window, but Rocky said to me, 'this cancer does not define you Janice'... and it wasn’t sinking in truly until I woke up and said, 'I've found Janice again' and I'm back!"