Victoria Beckham proved that even in the smallest of confinements, she is still a pro when it comes to applying make-up. The fashion designer gave fans a virtual make-up tutorial while flying through the air, filming herself applying various Victoria Beckham X Estee Lauder products to her face while in the plane's bathroom. The mother-of-four stood in front of the mirror to define her trademark smoky eye with her Blackest mascara. Victoria also perfected her cheekbones with the Saffron Sun bronzer, while other products used included her Aura Gloss in Honey – which she used to enhance her lips.

Victoria Beckham gave a make-up tutorial in the airplane bathroom

Victoria posted the video on her Instagram account, writing besides it the full list of products she had used to create her make-up look. She said: "#milehighmakeup- What are your in-flight beauty tips? x VB #VBxEsteeLauder @kenpaves Eyes: Mascara in Blackest. Skin: Morning Aura, Skin Perfecting Powder, Aura Gloss and Bronzer in Saffron Sun. Lips: Aura Gloss in Honey."

The former Spice Girl used various Estee Lauder products to perfect her look

Victoria's video went down a treat with her fans, with many taking to complimenting the star on her great sense of humour. "Love these videos. So fun with a bit humour," one wrote. Another said: "Wish I looked like that after a long haul flight!!" A third asked the star to give a tutorial on her smoky eye look: "I would love to see how to do your smoky eye? I try and fail every time. Your eye make up is always perfect. X"

Victoria has previously admitted that she prefers a full face of make-up rather than going bare-faced

Victoria often shares make-up videos online, admitting that she prefers to wear full make-up rather than going bare-faced. Last week, while giving a talk at Vogue's Forces of Fashion conference in New York, the star revealed that Anna Wintour had encouraged her to wear less make-up for a video she had created with Vogue to promote her Estee Lauder collaboration, something she had found "fantastic."

She said: "When Anna [Wintour] asked me to do a tutorial and she said, 'Well, you have to start off with no makeup,' I said, 'Oh my God, really, do I have to?'" But the response has been fantastic—it was great advice, you have to be honest and engaging."

