Get the look: Achieve winged eyeliner like Adele Denise Rabor, founder of WOW beauty, explains how to get the look

We all want perfect winged eyeliner like Adele, but getting the look is easier said than done. However, by following these tips, you can achieve this chic look with ease. "To get perfect winged eyeliner, also known as 'cat eyeliner' I would recommend using gel eyeliner with an angled eyeliner brush or alternatively, liquid eyeliner," Denise Rabor, International Make-up Artist and Founder of WOW Beauty, told Cover Media. "Starting at the inner corner of your eye, create a line along your lash line. Many people like to start at the inner corner of the eye, however, it's sometimes easier to start at the outer end of the eye, creating a line that will be your wing, as this will allow for a neater shape."

After you have the line, Denise advised: "Do the same thing for the connecting line and start from the end of the line you made for the wing and draw back towards your eyelid, aiming towards the center of your eye and closest to the lash line." If you make a mistake or smudge your work, simply fix it with a cotton bud.

STORY: Adele's make-up artist reveals her go-to beauty tip

Perfect your eyeliner just like Adele with Denise Rabor's easy tips

If you're less confident with eyeliner, award-winning make-up artist Stacey Whittaker advises creating the look with eyeshadow.

"My top tip is to outline the shape of your eyeliner with an angled brush and an eyeshadow - either dark brown or black," she explained. "Use pressing motions along your lash line and extend this slightly at the outer corner of your eye to begin creating the wing. Turn your brush the other way and go back towards the inner corner of your eye to form a triangle shape for the wing."

Adele is renowned for her iconic winged eyeliner

Once you're happy with the shape, you can then go over it with a gel eyeliner or a liquid liner. "Since you have already created the basis of your wing you should be able to just go over this with the black liner to darken and sharpen your wing," Stacey added. "Use some concealer underneath the flick at the corner of your eye to clean up the look."

More beauty news here