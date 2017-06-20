Dermot O’Leary launches ultra-affordable grooming range for men with Marks & Spencer The 24.hr Grooming for Men by Dermot O'Leary range features six hero beauty products

Dermot O’Leary has added another string to his bow after his mark in the beauty industry with a skincare range for Marks & Spencer. The 24.hr Grooming for Men by Dermot O’Leary range, which came out earlier in the month, features six key beauty products for men, with prices ranging from £5 for a Hair & Body Wash and up to £15 for an Overnight Recovery cream that promises to revive your skin and see your "wrinkles appear reduced."

Other products in the range include an All in One Day Cream for £15 – which Dermot guaranteed: "It isn’t going to make you look years younger, but it will get your skin in much better shape for your age." There is also a £10 for an Eye Roller "to make you look less tired," a £7.50 Face Scrub to "make shaving easier" and a £6 Face Wash, which has already been rated five stars by customers online.

All products in the range are vegetarian and have taken over a year to create. There is also talk that fragrances and gift sets will be available in time for Christmas this year.

Speaking about the beauty collection, Dermot said: "This project has been fantastic to work on, I've worked extensively with the team at M&S, who have shared their knowledge and innovation, and together we've created a small family of grooming products I'm really proud of, and genuinely use every day."

Discussing the though that went into creating each product, the TV host explained: "We kept the line-up simple and affordable. From a hair and body wash that smells great but isn’t overpowering, to a moisturiser that makes your skin feel hydrated, without being oily. Trust me, I’m the guinea pig who tested the lot."

And the range has already been a success. After Dermot debuted his grooming range on social media, fans were quick to praise the products, with one writing: "Face wash is amaze balls," while another said: "they are very good and will be used for now on in."

