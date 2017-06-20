There's been a big change to the Ken doll! Would your Barbie date man bun Ken?!

Barbie's boyfriend Ken has gotten several brand new looks nearly five decades after he was originally created! Following the evolution of Barbie last year, in which the doll was created with new body types, skin tones and hairstyles, Ken now comes in three different body types – slim, broad and original, and has a selection of different hairstyles to choose from, including a man bun!

Ken now has a man bun

People had a hilarious reaction to the new Kens, particularly the one sporting a man bun. One wrote: "Y'all one of the new Ken dolls has a man bun, pls help," while another added: "There's a new Ken doll with a Man Bun. He's paired with Very Sad And Embarrassed Barbie." Others were quick to praise the new collection in comparison to their choices of childhood toys, with one writing: "Would have loved one of these! Stuck with a blonde. Blah," while another added: "My Barbie dated my brother's Stretch Armstrong." Another person suggested that the Ken dolls have hair to play with next time, tweeting: "Natural next step since the release of more physically diverse Barbie moulds, but man-bun Ken should have flexible hair that could do more."

Ken has a whole new look

Others looks for the 'Fashionista' range of Ken dolls include cornrows and peroxide blonde hair, while they wear a countless variety of trendy outfits including a shirt and tie and thick-framed glasses. Speaking about the evolution of Barbie's beau, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Barbie, Lisa McKnight, said: "By continuing to expand our product line, we are redefining what a Barbie or Ken doll looks like to this generation. Evolving Ken was a natural evolution for the brand and allows girls to further personalise the role they want him to play in Barbie's world."