Cheryl breaks silence on baby Bear

Cheryl has broken her silence on baby Bear nearly two months after posting a photo of her beautiful newborn with her partner, Liam Payne. The former X Factor judge spent some time on Wednesday replying to her fans questions on Twitter, and told one that her baby son was "amazing" and that she and Bear are "doing great".

Cheryl replied to fans on Twitter

She also joked about little Bear during nappy changing time, telling a fan that the baby has never peed on Liam. She wrote: "[He pees on] just me. I think those two have a deal," accompanied by a confused emoji. Liam has also opened up about changing baby Bear's nappy, telling SiriusXM: "I did all the first days' worth of nappy changes, because [Cheryl] was so tired, she slept more or less. All day, there was no poo. I was like this is great, I can handle this.'" He continued to reveal what happened when Cheryl changed their baby son for the first time. "I was like, 'Go on babes.' This was her first ever nappy change. So he poos for the first time, of course he does... I'm looking at him thinking this didn't happen to me all day. That's so unfair. She had to give birth to him and she was the one who got weed on first!"

Cheryl and Liam welcomed Bear in March

The star first posted on Twitter for the first time in a while by testing out whether Liam's new Twitter emoji worked. She wrote: "#LiamPayne #STRIPTHATDOWN this is an emoji test not a personal request," accompanied by a laughing monkey emoji. Cheryl has posted one snap of her baby son with Liam so far to announce the birth, writing: "On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever."