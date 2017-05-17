Alex Jones to publish book for new mums – get the details The One Show host is releasing a survival guide for older mums – and we can’t wait

Alex Jones is a doting mum to her baby son Teddy, who she welcomed with her husband Charlie Thomson at the start of the year,and now the 40-year-old is set to put pen to paper and publish a survival guide aimed at older mums. A statement released on The Bookseller reveals the exciting news that The One Show presenter will be releasing a 'frank, warm and hugely entertaining,' guide to parenthood, in 'Winging It! A Survival Guide for New Mums.' Alex said of the book: "I want the book to help in arming 'parents to be' with some of the surprising facts that nobody tells you, while being a 'laugh along tool' for those experiencing the same highs and lows as they read. We're all in it together."

STORY: Alex Jones overwhelmed to be reunited with baby son: 'So happy I could cry'

This is 40. #birthdaygirl A post shared by Alex Jones (@alexjonesthomson) on Mar 18, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

Alex Jones welcomed her first baby at the beginning of the year

The exciting news comes shortly after the popular TV presenter returned to The One Show three months after giving birth, seeing her reuniting with co-host Matt Baker on the sofa. Her comeback has seen her interview a whole host of famous faces and notable people, including Theresa May, Orlando Bloom and Supernanny Jo Frost – who gave her some expert advice on helping little Ted sleep through the night.

Back at home after my longest week of work since Teddy arrived. It was great to dip my toe back in, but I'm so relieved and grateful to have the rest of the week with Ted. He's now asleep in my arms and I could cry I'm so happy!! A post shared by Alex Jones (@alexjonesthomson) on May 3, 2017 at 1:09pm PDT

The One Show presenter reunited with her baby son after her first week back at work

Last week, Alex shared a heartwarming photograph of her and Teddy back together after her day at work. Taking to her Instagram page, she confessed she was "close to tears" as she was reunited with her baby. "Back at home after my longest week of work since Teddy arrived," she wrote. "It was great to dip my toe back in, but I'm so relieved and grateful to have the rest of the week with Ted. He's now asleep in my arms and I could cry I'm so happy!!"

So what now?? #blokesandbabies #fatherandson A post shared by Alex Jones (@alexjonesthomson) on Feb 25, 2017 at 8:17am PST

Alex often posts adorable photos of her expanding family on Instagram

Alex and Charlie welcomed Teddy - full name Edward Alan Burrell Thomson - in January. He was born at the Hammersmith and Fulham hospital weighing 7lbs 11oz. On her new arrival, she said: "It was all very straightforward. Charlie was with me and mum and dad were in the waiting room… We're in this bubble the three of us. It's just the best time." Shortly after the birth, Alex called The One Show and said on air: "We're a bit behind on the whole name thing because we didn't know if we were having a boy or a girl. We thought, 'When we see him we'll know what he looks like', but actually it's really hard."