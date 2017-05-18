Ronan Keating's wife Storm posts adorable photo of baby Cooper The happy couple welcomed their first child together in April

Storm and Ronan Keating welcomed their baby son Cooper into the world last month, and have been enjoying spending quality time bonding with the latest addition to their family ever since. On Thursday, the proud mum shared a beautiful black and white picture of the trio, captioned: "Happiness is.." accompanied by a love heart emoji. Both Ronan and Storm look like they are living on cloud nine in the shot, which captures their son resting his teeny hand on his mum - aww!

The adorable post, which received over 3,000 likes in under an hour, was met with a swarm of comments from fans. "Aww so cute," wrote one, while another said: "Fab photo." A third gushed: "That truly is heart melting so much love in just one pic."

Happiness is... 💙 #MonkeyHug A post shared by Storm Keating (@stormykeating) on May 18, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

Storm and Ronan look the picture of happiness as they pose with their baby son

Ronan and Storm, who tied the knot in 2015, announced the arrival of their baby boy - Cooper Archer Uechtritz Keating - on 27 April. The Irish singer shared a gorgeous photo of his wife in hospital, cradling her new bundle of joy. He wrote: "Incredibly excited to announce the arrival. We're all bursting with love for the newest little member of our family! Feeling very blessed to be daddy to this little man and the luckiest man in the world to be husband to such a strong, loving and warm-hearted woman and add to my beautiful family."

We've finally all agreed on a name. Introducing: Cooper Archer Uechtritz KEATING 🤗 #CooperKeating A post shared by Storm Keating (@stormykeating) on Apr 28, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

The happy family welcomed baby Cooper back in April

Father-of-four Ronan, who shares Jack, Ali and Missy with his former wife, recently opened up to HELLO! Online about expecting his first child with Storm. He said: "She's going to be an incredible mother. She's a real Earth Mother. She's a very grounded woman, she's excited about being a mother and she has that natural ability and connection. I'm very excited to see her in that situation. We're over the moon, we cannot wait."