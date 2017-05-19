Strictly's Gleb Savchenko plants a loving kiss on wife Elena's growing baby bump Elena is currently pregnant with the couple's second daughter

Strictly star Gleb Savchenko shared a tender moment with his pregnant wife Elena Samodanova as they attended the LA premiere of the latest Pirates of The Caribbean movie, Dead Men Tell No Tales, on Thursday. The couple beamed as they posed together on the red carpet, with Gleb gently resting his hand on Elena's bump before kneeling down to plant a tender kiss on her tummy. The enamoured dancer also couldn't resist kissing his wife on the cheek as they stepped out for the screening.Moscow-born Gleb, 33, recently appeared on screens in the US in the latest season of Dancing with the Stars. He announced his decision to leave Strictly last year in order to settle down in LA and focus more on his family, including the couple's six-year-old daughter Olivia.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Gleb Savchenko plants a loving kiss on his wife Elena's baby bump

Appearing on This Morning in July with Elena by his side, he said: "We spend a lot of time away from each other and it was really difficult for us, so I had to make a decision as a unit to be together as a whole family." He continued: "They were flying back and forth visiting me but it was really hard. Olivia is going to be starting school, she will be six in November. I want to be there for her, wake up with her every morning and cook her breakfast and take her to school."

STORY: Strictly's Gleb Savchenko talks to HELLO! about the two women in his life

The couple are already parents to six-year-old daughter Olivia

In March, Gleb and Elena shared the happy news that they are expecting baby number two. "We're expecting a baby girl, a second little girl," he told E! News. "I'm going to be a dad again, it's amazing. I have a girl and I think nothing is better than a little girl for daddies."

All the latest Strictly Come Dancing news...