Geri Horner has shared a sweet personal photograph with her fans on social media. The former Spice Girl took to her Instagram page on Friday to post a fun ‘mother and son’ snap, which showed her baby boy Monty applying lip liner to mum Geri’s lips. In the picture, Geri held her beautiful four-month-old boy in her arms as he held the make up pencil to her lips. Geri smiled while her son tested out his new-found toy. The star wrote: “Helping mama…” beside the photo. Geri’s followers loved the picture, with one commenting: “That is so cute and very talented.” While another wrote: “Adorable and you look amazing.” A third fan said: “Seems like he’s found his future job. Early bird!”

Helping mama ... 😌 A post shared by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on May 19, 2017 at 3:44am PDT

Geri and husband Christian Horner welcomed little Monty into the world on 21 January, coincidentally the same birthday as her Spice Girl bandmate and friend Emma Bunton. The pair both have children from previous marriages; Geri has a daughter Bluebell and Christian is dad to daughter Olivia. It’s been a special week for Geri’s family, with a wedding anniversary and a birthday to celebrate. Geri’s daughter Bluebell turned 11 this week and the singer shared a photo showing her daughter blowing out her birthday candles.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BLUEBELL Can you believe she's 11! @bakethatcakeUK @princestrust who supported la'tifah who made this cake. 🦄 A post shared by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on May 14, 2017 at 7:35am PDT

Geri and Christian also celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary and the star shared a photo from their wedding day on Instagram. She wrote: “Time flies! We’ve been married two years today. Happy anniversary @christianhornerofficial.” Geri’s wedding dress designer Phillipa Lepley posted a message saying: “Such a pleasure to create your frock - you looked amazing and did us super proud.” Geri married Christian at a ceremony in Bedfordshire back in May 2015. Speaking about the magical day during an appearance on This Morning, the star said it was "truly the happiest day" of her life. Talking on the daytime show, she gushed: "People talk about their wedding day and until you get there, you don't really know what it's going to be like. It truly was the happiest day of my life, it was so amazing".