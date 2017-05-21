Inside Beyoncé's A-list baby shower – watch the video! The singer celebrated her pregnancy with friends and family on Saturday

Beyoncé knows how to celebrate in style and we’d expect nothing less than fabulous for the singer’s baby shower. The Crazy In Love star is expecting twins this summer and on Saturday she joined her close friends and family for a glamourous pre-birth get together. Dubbed her ‘Carter Push Party’, E! Online reveals that Beyoncé celebrated with A-list pals at an African-themed party held in a Beverly Hills residence once owned by Madonna. The star was joined by her former Destiny Child bandmates Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland, along with tennis ace Serena Williams, famous jeweller Lorraine Schwartz and her sister Solange and mum Tina. They reportedly enjoyed a soul-food buffet, African music and a henna artist painted the guests with decorative tattoos.

All theses beautiful ladies at The Carter Push party! ❤️❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on May 20, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

Beyoncé's mother Tina posted a video clip from the baby shower on her Instagram page, which showed the ladies having a wonderful time at the afternoon gathering. The guests can be heard shouting, “Happy Carter Push Party!” together as they sat chatting and enjoying the party. Tina wrote beside the clip: “All these beautiful ladies at the Carter Push party!”

READ: Beyoncé & Jay Z are officially named a billion dollar couple

Her followers loved the inside peek at the exclusive shower, with one commenting: “I can see Kelly, Serena, Michelle and Queen B's mum. Well done guys. Safe delivery Beyoncé.” Another fan said of the African theme: “Yes bring back the traditional baby shower. This is how it was done simple with traditional musicians from the village friends and family drinking and having fun. This is African culture celebrating life, double blessing.” Beyoncé's friend and singer Michelle Williams also posted a snap of her outfit on her Instagram, looking stunning in African dress and headscarf.

A post shared by Michelle Williams (@michellewilliams) on May 20, 2017 at 5:10pm PDT

Beyoncé, 35, has shared several photographs of herself on social media this week looking radiant in her pregnancy. The sex of her twins remains a mystery, although the star did post a picture of pink ballet pumps to her Instagram leading fans to speculate she is expecting girls. Beyoncé and husband Jay Z, who have been together since 2001, are already parents to daughter Blue Ivy, age five. According to E! Online, their daughter joined in the fun at the baby shower on Saturday, which was a family-orientated event with a pool party for the children. The website reports that Beyoncé wore a sarong around her waist with her belly painted with henna.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 19, 2017 at 5:12pm PDT

Beyoncé announced her pregnancy at the start of the year, sharing a photo of herself holding her baby bump in front of a wall of flowers. She wrote: "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters." In February, the singer had to pull out of appearing at American music festival Coachella after doctors advised her to keep a "less rigorous" schedule while pregnant with twins.