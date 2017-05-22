Pregnant Beyoncé shows off gorgeous baby bump Find out how Beyoncé celebrated her baby shower

Beyoncé has taken to Instagram to share new snaps of her gorgeous baby bump, just weeks before she is due to give birth to twins. The Love on Top singer hosted a African-themed baby shower titled the 'Carter Push Party' on Saturday, and posed at the party with her husband Jay Z.

The star wore a patterned skirt and headdress and left her tummy uncovered, adoring her bump with an elaborate henna tattoo. She shared three photos of the exciting event with her 102 million followers, and fans were quick to comment with one writing: "Those babies are gonna be beautiful," while another added: "Oh my goodness, look at that belly," accompanied by a love heart eyes emoji. The star also shared several snaps of herself with her five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy. Dressed in matching green floral dresses, the snaps appeared to be have taken on Mother's Day, with Blue Ivy posing with a pink Mother's Day balloon. She also took a trip to the Ice Cream Museum in L.A. with Blue Ivy and Jay Z, and shared a boomerang of the family playing with balloons together.

An insider source opened up to E! about Saturday's push party, which was attended by stars including Serena Williams and Beyoncé's mum, Tina Knowles. "The party was very family friendly with Blue Ivy and lots of her friends running around the grounds of the estate," the insider shared. "There was a huge tent erected on the property where most of the shower took place. The decor was African themed and very colourful with lounge seating areas, floor pillows and rugs on the floor." Beyoncé's dad Matthew Knowles recently opened up to TMZ about his daughter's due date, telling the magazine: "I would say [she's due] more than two weeks from now".