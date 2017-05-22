Formula 1 champion Nico Rosberg reveals wife Vivian is expecting second child

Congratulations to Nico Rosberg and his wife Vivian! The Formula 1 racing driver, 31, took to his social media to reveal that his wife is pregnant with their second child. He posted a beautiful picture of his family, and in the caption he simply wrote, "NR2 yeah!" alongside an emoji of a baby's milk bottle. The couple, who have known each other since they were children, are already proud parents to two-year-old daughter Alaia.

🍼 NR2 ✌🏻 yeah! 📸 by @paulripke A post shared by NICO ROSBERG (@nicorosberg) on May 21, 2017 at 2:00am PDT

Fans were quick to congratulate the pair, with one commenting: "Congratulations to you both!! Enjoy, and always the Peoples Champ!!!!!" Another shared: "Congrats Champ, kids are always good. Best thing in life!" A third post read: "So pleased for you. Times ahead for an even happier retirement from F1. A picture of contentment." Another follower added: "Congratulations from us as well... you are such a beautiful family... wonderful picture."

In 2015, the German driver previously revealed that becoming parents has given their love a new dimension. "It's amazing to have this little person who is half me and half Vivian," he exclusively told HELLO! magazine. Nico also confessed it has made him even more determined to be successful on the track, adding: "Alaia gives me wings on the racetrack. I hope that she will like to follow our sport and that she will be proud of what her father is doing." He continued: "It is a wonderful feeling, to now be three of us. I am happier than ever. It is great to come home from a race and to disconnect. Otherwise, everything in my life is about the races."