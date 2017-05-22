Storm Keating multi-tasks motherhood and getting ready in adorable Instagram photo The doting mum got ready in serious style – all while looking after baby Cooper

Storm Keating welcomed baby Cooper into the world last month – and has taken to motherhood just wonderfully. On Monday, the doting mum shared a sweet photograph of her bonding with her son on Instagram while doing some serious multi-tasking! In the sweet black and white shot, Storm is pictured sitting down while having her hair styled, with Cooper sitting blissfully on her lap. The picture, captioned: "It’s been a while.. GettingGlammed TheUltras CooperKeating," received over 600 likes in under 30 minutes, with fans flocking to comment on the beautiful photo. "Aww Storm you’re just gorgeous & that wee baby… Enjoy your night," wrote one, while another said: "Gorgeous, what a lovely yummy mummy."

It's been a while... #GettingGlammed 💄💋#TheUltras #CooperKeating A post shared by Storm Keating (@stormykeating) on May 22, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

Storm multi-tasked looking after baby Cooper and getting ready for a much-deserved night out

Since the arrival of Cooper on 27 April, his doting mum has been making sure to capture key moments in the first few weeks of his life on social media. On Sunday, the 40-year-old posted a fun video of her, husband Ronan and his daughter, Missy, taking the baby out for a stroll in the park – much to the delight of her fans.

Sunday strolls #Lunch with @missyykeating @rokeating and #CooperKeating A post shared by Storm Keating (@stormykeating) on May 21, 2017 at 6:17am PDT

The close-knit family enjoyed a walk around the park with baby Cooper over the weekend

Ronan and Storm, who tied the knot in 2015, announced the arrival of their baby boy - Cooper Archer Uechtritz Keating - on 27 April. The Irish singer shared a gorgeous photo of his wife in hospital, cradling her new bundle of joy. He wrote: "Incredibly excited to announce the arrival. We're all bursting with love for the newest little member of our family! Feeling very blessed to be daddy to this little man and the luckiest man in the world to be husband to such a strong, loving and warm-hearted woman and add to my beautiful family."

Father-of-four Ronan, who shares Jack, Ali and Missy with his former wife, recently opened up to HELLO! Online about expecting his first child with Storm. He said: "She's going to be an incredible mother. She's a real Earth Mother. She's a very grounded woman, she's excited about being a mother and she has that natural ability and connection. I'm very excited to see her in that situation. We're over the moon, we cannot wait."