Fearne Cotton reveals her children’s close bond in adorable Instagram photo The doting mum posted the heartwarming snap on social media to praise their close bond

Fearne Cotton is one proud mum! The mother-of-two took to Instagram this week to share an ultra-cute photo of her two young children, Rex, four, and one-year-old Honey holding hands as they walked down the road. The sweet snapshot sees Rex carrying a toy squid, while his little sister looks to have inherited her mum’s fashion-forward sense of style in a vibrant tie-dye jacket. In the photo's accompanied caption, Fearne revealed that the pair have recently developed a close bond. "These two just started holding hands last week. This sort of image is enough to make me forget they spend 98% of their time fighting over the same toy. PS. Rex never without a squid."

STORY: Fearne Cotton shares rare photo of daughter Honey

These two just started holding hands last week. This sort of image is enough to make me forget they spend 98% of their time fighting over the same toy. #siblings #tiedye ps Rex never without a squid 🐙 A post shared by Fearne (@fearnecotton) on May 22, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT

Fearne's two young children look to have the sweetest bond

Earlier in the week, Fearne posted a tongue-in-cheek photo of her youngest, Honey, having a tantrum, with her husband, Jesse Wood, looking on in dismay. Best friend and mother-of-three Holly Willoughby liked the image, while Denise Van Outen commented: "I know that feeling."

Sunday stand off #tantrumtime #honeykrissy #cheekyredhead A post shared by Fearne (@fearnecotton) on May 21, 2017 at 10:19am PDT

Fearne's little girl was captured having a tantrum in a tongue-in-cheek snap

Back in March, Fearne interviewed Holly for the first time while standing in for Lorraine Kelly on the popular ITV daytime show, Lorraine. While chatting, the pair opened up about motherhood, with Holly revealing that her husband Dan Baldwin is a huge football fan – and that her sons were following suit. "Harry is football-obsessed and he's got training Saturday and Friday Night Fives, so I don't have a choice," she told Fearne. "Chester has that growing up as well, so I am in trouble. My only hope is [daughter] Belle! It's not even just one team that Dan follows, he will watch anything. He will watch re-runs!"

STORY: Fearne Cotton interviews best friend Holly Willoughby on Lorraine

Last year, Fearne discussed how motherhood had changed her outlook. "If I'm feeling a bit rubbish, it can be instantly switched up by hanging with my kids, my husband or good friends," she told HELLO! Online. "As I've got older I've realised it really is simple things like that, or yoga or swimming or baking - whatever little hobby or ritual you need to kind of click yourself back in." She also noted: "What I want out of life has changed massively, and it's less about achieving things and goals and more about general wellbeing and happiness."