Geri Horner enjoys the sunshine with baby son Monty: see cute picture The Spice Girls star welcomed Monty with her husband Christian Horner in January

Geri Horner is making the most of the warm British spring weather! Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, the Spice Girls singer shared a lovely picture of herself as she cuddled up to baby Monty. "Enjoy the sunshine, thinking of you hug," she captioned the photo, which sees her stripped down to a pale blue coloured bikini. Her incredible post-baby figure was hard to miss - especially since she only gave birth to her second child four months ago.

Enjoy the sunshine ☀️ thinking of you hug. X A post shared by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on May 26, 2017 at 2:23am PDT

Fans were quick to compliment the 44-year-old star, with one commenting: "Look how amazing she looks. She had her babe 2-3 months after me." Another wrote: "Wow you've always had an amazing figure! Congrats." A third post read: " I had a baby six months ago hooooow did you get your stomach this flat." One follower noted: "#bodygoals you look hot, healthy and absolutely stunning." Cutting a relaxed figure, the mother-of-two kept the sun off her face with a chic straw fedora. Four-month-old Monty looked adorable in an orange and white striped romper suit, which was teamed with a navy hat which protected his skin from the scorching rays. Last week, Geri delighted fans by posting a sweet snap of her little boy applying lip-liner on her face. "Helping mama," she simply wrote.

Time flies ! We've been married two years today. Happy anniversary @christianhornerofficial ❤️ A post shared by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on May 15, 2017 at 1:03am PDT

Earlier this month, Geri and her husband Christian Horner marked two years of marriage. The singer took to Instagram to celebrate the special occasion, sharing a beautiful photograph taken at their 2015 wedding. The black and white image shows the newlyweds sat side-by-side in the back of their wedding car, smiling as they look out of the window. Alongside the photo, Geri wrote: "Time flies! We've been married two years today. Happy anniversary @christianhornerofficial." The couple, who welcomed baby Monty in January, announced their engagement in November 2014, and were married on 15 May 2015 at St Mary's Church in Woburn, Bedfordshire. Both Geri and Christian have children from previous marriages: Geri's daughter Bluebell, and Christian's daughter Olivia from his relationship to former partner Beverley Allen.