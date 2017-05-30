Made in Chelsea's Cheska Hull pregnant with her first child The 31-year-old announced the happy news on Instagram

Cheska Hull has revealed she is expecting her first baby. The 31-year-old former Made in Chelsea star made a brief cameo on the show on Monday for best friend Binky Felstead's baby shower – and has now revealed she too is set to become a parent. Taking to Instagram once the episode had aired, Cheska announced her pregnancy by sharing a picture of her sonogram. "Super happy and excited!" she wrote alongside. Fans were quick to congratulate Cheska, who was one of the original cast members when the E4 show debuted in 2011, and her boyfriend Thomas Huggett.

Cheska Hull has announced she is expecting her first baby

Cheska's return to Made in Chelsea was all the more poignant for pregnant Binky, who has confirmed that was her last appearance on the show. The 26-year-old, who is due to welcome her baby daughter in a few weeks, announced to fans that she was leaving the programme on Monday, just ahead of the season 13 finale. "So guys it's the season finale of #madeinchelsea tonight at 9!!! Was quite an emotional episode for me as this is my last full series filming after a magical 6 years," she wrote. "Looking back to the very first episode & my first scene I filmed with Ollie & Cheska it's amazing & seems fitting I could end my time on the show with them as you will see tonight."

Cheska with best friends Binky Felstead and Ollie Locke

Best friend and co-star Ollie Locke, meanwhile, paid a touching tribute to Binky on Instagram ahead of the final episode. He wrote: "The last episode of Made In Chelsea series 13 starts tonight and it starts a new chapter for the most special friend I could have ever asked for! @binkyfelstead I love you and I can't wait to meet that beautiful angel and to watch her grow up with the best mummy and daddy and granny anyone could ever ask for! I'm not going anywhere and I'll be here everyday you need me and for the adventure about to start! Xxx @joshuapatterson_jp Xx." He later took to Twitter to add: "Couldn't be happier this didn't get leaked, both my girls are pregnant and I couldn't be happier… 6 years ago, who would have thought!"