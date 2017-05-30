Jools Oliver’s photo of sons Buddy and baby River bonding is the sweetest - take a look The mum-of-five posted a sweet snap of her two youngest children

Jools Oliver is a proud mum to five beautiful children, and couldn’t resist sharing a sweet picture of the two youngest members of the family on Instagram. The adorable snapshot shows six-year-old Buddy holding his baby sibling River on his knee – looking very relaxed indeed. The brothers, who both have the same large brown eyes and sandy blonde hair, look very much like their famous TV chef dad, Jamie Oliver. Fans flocked to the comment section of the heartwarming post, with one writing: "Double cuteness," while another said: "Your baby photos make me want to have another." A third observed: "Same eyes."

STORY: Take a look at Jamie Oliver's incredible birthday cake

💫 A post shared by Jools Oliver (@joolsoliver) on May 30, 2017 at 9:41am PDT

Buddy and River looked super sweet in their mum's latest Instagram post

Over the weekend, the close-knit family celebrated Jamie’s 42nd birthday with an impressive celebration cake. The birthday boy posted a picture of the impressive confection on his Instagram stories. The large square cake was iced with edible photographs of Jamie and his family in a chequered pattern. It was definitely a unique gift for the dad, who is more used to creating dishes for others than being cooked for himself.

💙💙💙 thank you @christinamackenzie you captured them brilliantly xxx A post shared by Jools Oliver (@joolsoliver) on Apr 6, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

The sweet brothers look very much like their famous dad, Jamie Oliver

Recently, Jamie appeared on Australian radio show Fitzy &Wippa on Nova FM, where he opened up about life in the Oliver household and being a father-of-five, joking: "I don't know what happened there… Well, I do know what happened!" Asked if he would like to expand his family further, he replied: "Jools did say [five] is an unlucky, uneven number, which frightened me!... I would go to have the operation if I wasn't frightened about Facetime live, and how easily pushed over surgeons are in the UK."

Jools and Jamie Oliver are the proud parents to five children

Jools and Jamie, who have been married since 2000, are also parents to Poppy, 15 Daisy Boo, 14, and Petal, eight. And while the doting parents certainly have their hands full, there may well be another baby on the way at some point in the future.

Jools recently revealed to Vogue that she was open to having a sixth child, saying: "I'll never really draw the line. [River]'s six months old now, so we're past the really difficult sleepless first few months. He's such a joy. I'm getting older, but I'd definitely do it again if I could. I think Jamie's finished. But you never know!"