Venus Williams has revealed the gender of her sister Serena's unborn baby. Speaking after she beat Kurumi Nara in the French Open on Wednesday, the tennis champion referred to the baby as "she", adding: "I want to be known as the favourite aunt." Confirming that her sister is having a little girl, Venus continued: "We're like baby V, baby Lyn, baby Esher, we all want the baby to be named after us."

Tennis star Serena Williams is due to give birth in Autumn

The gender reveal may come as a surprise as Serena recently confessed she wanted to keep it as a "surprise". When asked whether she was carrying a boy or a girl, the 35-year-old, who is due in the autumn, told Vogue's contributing editor André Leon Talley: "We're waiting. It's a surprise. We call it 'baby'." The sporting ace and her partner Alexis Ohanian announced their engagement in December after nearly two years of dating. Serena shared her pregnancy news via Snapchat in April, after accidentally sharing a selfie in a yellow swimsuit which showed off her baby bump. In the caption, she simply wrote, "20 weeks". Her spokesperson has since told New York Times that the pregnant star will miss the 2017 season, but plans to return in 2018.

Serena and her fiancé were also asked whether they will settle down in San Francisco, where Alexis is based as co-founder of Reddit. "Well, that's the question of the hour, right?" said Serena. Agreeing that it was a wonderful city, she added: "I couldn't be stuck in a more beautiful place." Meanwhile, the expectant mother recently described her pregnancy as the "best feeling". Alongside a picture of herself cradling her blossoming bump, she wrote: "My Dearest Baby, You gave me the strength I didn't know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace."

She added: "I can't wait to meet you. I can't wait for you to join the players box next year. But most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you.... once again today. On @alexisohanian bday. From the world's oldest number one to the world's youngest number one. -Your mummy." [sic]