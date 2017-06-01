Ronan Keating shares candid picture of wife Storm breastfeeding baby Cooper The couple welcomed baby Cooper in April

They welcomed their first child together in April, and it seems Storm Keating has taken to motherhood very well! Boyzone singer Ronan Keating shared an intimate photo of his wife breastfeeding the couple's one-month-old son Cooper on Thursday. The proud father couldn't resist sharing the sweet moment with his Instagram followers, writing: "When you can multitask eating a #KitKat while #breastfeeding and getting ready for an event..." He also added the hashtags, #sneakypic #cooperkeating and #paparazzi.

Fans were quick to praise the picture, with one commenting: "Beautiful pic Mr Paparazzi Aww just so lovely Hope Cooper & @stormykeating are doing well Storm is an amazing lady in so many ways xx." Another remarked: "Beautiful woman and mother. Congratulations." A third post read: "That's how it's done 😊 Us girls know how to roll!" One follower noted: "Aren't us women/moms amazing." [sic]

Happy First Australian Mothers Day to the most amazing Lady, whom I know is going to be the perfect mama. 😘 A post shared by Ronan Keating (@rokeating) on May 14, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

Ronan and Storm, who tied the knot in 2015, announced the arrival of their baby boy - Cooper Archer Uechtritz Keating - on 27 April. The Irish singer shared a gorgeous photo of his wife in hospital, cradling her new bundle of joy. He wrote: "Incredibly excited to announce the arrival. We're all bursting with love for the newest little member of our family! Feeling very blessed to be daddy to this little man and the luckiest man in the world to be husband to such a strong, loving and warm-hearted woman and add to my beautiful family."

Father-of-four Ronan, who shares Jack, Ali and Missy with his former wife, recently opened up to HELLO! Online about expecting his first child with Storm. He said: "She's going to be an incredible mother. She's a real Earth Mother. She's a very grounded woman, she's excited about being a mother and she has that natural ability and connection. I'm very excited to see her in that situation. We're over the moon, we cannot wait."