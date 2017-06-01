Alex Jones shares cute photo of baby Teddy – see the snap here! Alex Jones shared a gorgeous photo of herself with little Teddy!

Alex Jones has shared an adorable snap of herself with her baby son, Teddy! In the sweet photo, which The One Show presenter shared with her 66,600 Instagram followers, she is pulling a face at her baby son, who is looking up at her while sitting on her knee. In the caption, Alex opened up about her new parenting book, and asked her fans to send in their personal parenting stories for the tome.

Alex held little Teddy in the new snap

She wrote: "Having made a documentary all about fertility last year, I realised just how many people, like me, were becoming parents a bit later than expected. Along with the sheer joy of falling pregnant there are also plenty of unexpected twists and turns, and the realisation that most new parents are still pretty lost when it comes to the parenting game, and not just the over 30s. Being a mother is being judged... but in my new book which will be coming out next spring I want myself and lots of other mums and dads to candidly share some of our stand out moments, good and bad."

Alex spoke candidly about being a new mum

She added: "I want the book to help in arming parents to be with some of the surprising facts that nobody tells you, while being a laugh along guide for those experiencing the same highs and lows. We're all in it together.” Please send in your stories to the email address that’s in my profile bio and could be featured in Winging It! I look forward to hearing from you." The new mum regularly shares insights into her life as a new mum, and recently posted a snap of Teddy's pram, writing: "Long walks in the spring sunshine with Little Teddy is my favourite way to spend the afternoon. I'm going to miss days like this when the time comes. #justthetwoofus #maternityleave #newmother."