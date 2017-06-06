George Clooney and wife Amal welcome twins! Find out their names The actor and human rights lawyer have become first-time parents to baby twins

Congratulations are in order for George Clooney and his wife Amal! The couple have become first-time parents after welcoming their twins – Alexander and Ella. A representative for the Hollywood actor and his barrister wife confirmed the news in a statement to HELLO!, saying: "This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days."

George, 56, had previously joked that he wanted to name his children after his tequila brand, Casamigos, which he shares with best friend Rande Gerber. He told ET: "My wife says I can't name them Casa and Amigos. That's the one thing I'm not allowed to do." George went on to say that he is reluctant to name his twins before meeting them. The Ocean's Eleven star explained: "Because I've had friends pick out names around their parents and then it becomes... whatever name you pick they're like, 'Oh, I don't like that. That guy's a prime minister… Can't name her Susan. You remember your Aunt Susan?'"

George, who married Amal in a romantic wedding in Venice in September 2014, has been preparing for his new role as a dad. He admitted that he "knows swaddling" and knows what "he's in for". On his gorgeous wife Amal, George said: "She is doing really great, she is amazing. I don't have anything to do. There is nothing I can do to help, but make tea and stuff."

The lawyer's pregnancy was first revealed in February by friend Julie Chen, who announced the news on The Talk. "Beyoncé is not the only superstar expecting twins," Julie confirmed. "Congratulations are in order for George and Amal Clooney." Shortly after, George told French news outlet Rencontres de Cinema: "We are really happy and really excited. It's going to be an adventure. We've sort of embraced it all… with arms wide open."