Holly Willoughby shares exciting news on new adventure The This Morning presenter is a proud mother to three kids

Holly Willoughby has shared some exciting news! The This Morning presenter, 36, will be releasing her second parenting book in September. Truly Scrumptious Baby is the much-anticipated follow-up to Truly Happy Baby, which was released a year ago. Sharing her excitement over her next edition, the mother-of-three said: "I was overwhelmed by the incredible response to Truly Happy Baby from fellow mums and I hope that this book will arm you with everything you need to embark on the next part of your parenting adventure - the wonderful world of food!"

Holly Willoughby will be releasing a brand new parenting book

STORY: Holly Willoughby on how she deals with husband Dan Baldwin post-argument

The book, which will be published by Harper Collins, will detail Holly's experience with motherhood, where she will offer advice on nutrition, feeding techniques and recipes for infants. The TV star, who shares Harry, eight, Belle, six, and Chester, two, with husband Dan Baldwin, took to her Instagram page on Tuesday to announce the news. She wrote: "Exciting news… I’m SO thrilled to announce my new book, Truly Scrumptious Baby, is coming out in September!" She added: "I was overwhelmed by the incredible response to Truly Happy Baby from fellow mums, so I hope this new book will be just as helpful, arming you with everything you need as you take the next step in your parenting adventure – weaning your little one and introducing them to the wonderful world of food!"

Loading the player...

STORY: Get home décor inspiration from Holly Willoughby, Amanda Holden and more

When Holly released her first book, Truly Happy Baby… It Worked For Me, in which she opened up about her experience of childbirth, the TV star confessed she loved her journey throughout each of her pregnancies. "When I had my first, Harry, I couldn't believe there were so many things I wasn't expecting," she told The Sun at the time. "I kept thinking, 'Why has no-one told me about this? Why is this a ­massive secret?' I thought then that one day I'd write a book called It Worked for Me and put down all those things I've stumbled across or realised. By the time I had my third child I felt like I had a really good spectrum of different children and different ­experiences and it felt like it was time to write it all down."