Martine McCutcheon shares rare photo of son Rafferty Jack The singer and husband Jack McManus welcomed their little boy in February 2015

Martine McCutcheon has shared a rare photo of her son Rafferty Jack on Instagram. The sweet snapshot shows the 41-year-old singer cuddled up with her two-year-old boy, the pair smiling together as they look up at the camera. With his dark curly hair, and big brown eyes, Rafferty looks every bit like his famous mum, and fans were quick to comment on their likeness. "Absolute spitting image of you," one remarked, while another added, "Beautiful lady with a beautiful baby."

Martine and her husband Jack McManus welcomed Rafferty – their only child – in February 2014. The couple proudly introduced their new arrival exclusively in HELLO! magazine, with Martine revealing that she had struggled to conceive her baby boy. "I used to think, when I heard people say having a child was their life-changing moment, that they were just saying it because it was the expected thing to say," she said. "Now I so get it. I have never been so in love, so content and so full of happiness in my life."

It's an exciting time for Martine. She is currently promoting a brand new music album, titled Lost and Found, and last week released her first single in 16 years, Say I'm Not Alone. The track was officially launched by Fearne Cotton on BBC Radio 2, and Martine shared a video with fans showing her listening live to its radio debut. Fans were quick to compliment Martine on the song. "Loving it Martine! Good luck," one wrote, while another added: "You're back!! Woo hoo. Make sure you include Leicester on tour please! Thanks!" A third said: "Love it! The excitement on your face when the track started to play says it all xxx well done xx."