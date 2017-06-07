Amal Clooney's mother opens up about 'beautiful' newborn twins Amal and husband George Clooney are now proud parents to Alexander and Ella

Amal Clooney's mother has spoken of her joy following the arrival of her daughter's newborn twins with husband George Clooney. Baria Alamuddin, who was in London with the couple at the time of the babies' birth, told French publication AFP: "We are over the moon! It was a beautiful delivery. The babies are beautiful and are doing well." Amal's father Ramzi Alamuddin, who lives in Beirut, told the publication: "They are in great heath. All is perfect. I am very happy for them," adding that George and Amal will be "great parents".

Amal Clooney pictured with her mother Baria Alamuddin

News of the twins' birth was announced on Tuesday in a statement released by the proud new parents. It read: "This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days."

According to reports, Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander in the exclusive Kensington Wing of London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital. Cheryl and Liam Payne are said to have used the same facility when they welcomed their first child together, son Bear, back in March.

George and Amal welcomed twins Ella and Alexander on 6th June

The new parents have been inundated with messages of congratulations following the twins’ birth. Speaking at the Glamour Awards in London, friend Nicole Kidman said: "Any time a baby is born, I'm like, 'Ahhh'. So two babies it's double 'Ahhh'. They have the most joyful journey ahead." TV host Ellen DeGeneres tweeted her best wishes to the happy couple. "Welcome to the world, Ella and Alexander Clooney. Congratulations George and Amal, or as I'm now calling you, Ocean's Four." George's Casamigo Tequila partner and best friend Rande Gerber, meanwhile, shared a funny video showing him wheeling in boxes of nappies and tequila through the office.