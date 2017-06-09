Amal Clooney’s mum Baria reveals twin joy: ‘Our family is complete’ George Clooney’s mother-in-law Baria Alamuddin also thanks hospital staff who looked after Amal and twin babies

There’s nothing quite like it! Amal Clooney’s mother Baria Alamuddin is overjoyed at the birth of her newborn grandchildren – and tells HELLO! exclusively that little Alexander and Ella complete her family. Amal gave birth to her twin bundles of joy earlier this week, with the couple’s spokesperson releasing a hilarious statement saying dad, George Clooney, had had to be sedated but was expected to recover in a few days!

George and Amal before they became parents

And now Amal’s proud mother, the writer and broadcaster Baria, has revealed how delighted the entire family are with the gorgeous new arrivals. When HELLO! contacted Baria to offer our congratulations she told us exclusively: “The babies are so beautiful and our family is complete. They are going to bring so much joy and I hope they will be as good as their parents at bringing harmony and human rights to the world. Myself and my husband are thrilled.

“Amal is doing very well and they are extremely happy and overjoyed. Everything went really smoothly with the birth. I’d like to thank the doctors and staff who looked after them. This is a very happy time in my life and I’m thrilled to be a grandmother again – I now have eight perfect grandchildren. I am very well practised! Nothing rivals being a mother except being a grandmother, it’s one of the great joys of life.”

According to reports, Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander in the exclusive Kensington Wing of London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital. Cheryl and Liam Payne are said to have used the same facility when they welcomed their first child together, son Bear, back in March.

George and Amal have been inundated with messages of congratulations following the twins’ birth. Speaking at the Glamour Awards in London, friend Nicole Kidman said: "Any time a baby is born, I'm like, 'Ahhh'. So two babies it's double 'Ahhh'. They have the most joyful journey ahead." TV host Ellen DeGeneres tweeted her best wishes to the happy couple. "Welcome to the world, Ella and Alexander Clooney. Congratulations George and Amal, or as I'm now calling you, Ocean's Four." George's Casamigo Tequila partner and best friend Rande Gerber, meanwhile, shared a funny video showing him wheeling in boxes of nappies and tequila through the office.