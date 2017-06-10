George and Amal Clooney’s baby gifts - find out what friends and family gave their newborn twins! The star couple welcomed babies Ella and Alexander last Tuesday

George Clooney and his wife Amal welcomed their twins Alexander and Ella into the world last Tuesday, and the babies are already being showered with gifts from the couple’s family and famous friends. Amal’s mum Baria Alamuddin gave her grandchildren presents from the E-Side shop in Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire. A spokesperson for the shop told Hello! that Baria stopped by to buy a few gifts for the babies, including the rabbit and bear print Wild Cotton organic sleepsuits by The Little Green Sheep. “The team at The Little Green Sheep are over the moon to know that the Clooney twins will be wearing the lovely and comfy, super cosy and 100% organic brushed cotton sleepsuits,” she told us.

Amal Clooney with her mother Baria

When HELLO! contacted Amal's mother Baria to offer our congratulations she told us exclusively: “The babies are so beautiful and our family is complete. They are going to bring so much joy and I hope they will be as good as their parents at bringing harmony and human rights to the world. Myself and my husband are thrilled." She added: "Amal is doing very well and they are extremely happy and overjoyed. Everything went really smoothly with the birth. I’d like to thank the doctors and staff who looked after them. This is a very happy time in my life and I’m thrilled to be a grandmother again – I now have eight perfect grandchildren. I am very well practised! Nothing rivals being a mother except being a grandmother, it’s one of the great joys of life.”

The bear babygrow bought for the twins by Amal's mum Baria

READ: See the country retreat where George and Amal Clooney will be raising their twins

The twins’ grandma isn’t the only person spoiling the twins – George’s business partner, Rande Gerber, also gave his friend a gift for the babies. Rande, who is married to model Cindy Crawford, presented his pal with an enormous delivery of nappies. Hours after the news was announced, Rande posted a video of himself wheeling several crates of Pampers into his Casamigos Tequila office with the caption “Special delivery”. The drinks company is a joint venture between George and Rande. Back in March, Cindy sent an early gift to the Clooneys in the form of two matching baby onesies with “Casa” and “Migos” embroidered on them.

Special delivery. #HouseOfFriends A post shared by Casamigos Tequila (@casamigos) on Jun 6, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

Meanwhile talk show host Oprah Winfrey has revealed her present of choice for her friends' newborns. When asked about what she would give the Clooney’s twins, she told Entertainment Tonight: "My favourite baby gift to give is the baby’s own book club. You get the name of the baby and then you send them every baby book you could imagine and you put the name of the baby on the book and do their own book club. Now I’m giving you my favourite idea!"

The rabbit babygrow bought for the twins

The twins’ birth was announced on Tuesday in a statement released by the proud new parents. It read: "This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days." Amal, 39, and George, 56, reportedly welcomed Ella and Alexander in the exclusive Kensington Wing of London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.