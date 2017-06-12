Made in Chelsea's Binky Felstead and boyfriend JP welcome baby girl! The Made in Chelsea couple have become first-time parents

Congratulations are in order for Binky Felstead and her boyfriend Josh 'JP' Patterson! The couple have welcomed their first child – a baby girl. A spokesperson for the Made in Chelsea stars exclusively told HELLO! Online: "Baby was born earlier today. Mother and baby doing well." Taking to Instagram to share the happy news, Josh wrote alongside a tender black and white photo of him clutching the newborn's teeny hand: "IM A DADDY!"

A post shared by Josh Patterson (@joshuapatterson_jp) on Jun 12, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

Binky and JP's little girl is the first Made in Chelsea baby. A couple of weeks ago Binky wrote a blog post on HELLO! Online, revealing that she couldn't wait to meet her baby. "As my due date approaches, I'm actually very excited and not scared really at all," she wrote. "I know I'm being well looked after and I feel like I've learned the majority of what I need to know. My family and Josh have been great, very supportive and calming so it's fine. I'm excited, I can't wait to meet her!"

The new mum, 26, added: "They say not to plan too much because you can't really plan it properly but I've got what I'd like to happen and I just hope it all goes to plan. I've learned all about other options like hypnobirthing, I think that's really useful for if you get panicky. I'm not panicked yet, I'm actually alright and I feel pretty calm. But if I were to get worked up then I'd know to focus on my breathing and I know how to do that so it's useful."

Binky, whose sister Anna-Louise is also heavily pregnant with her first baby, also admitted she was in "a bit of a dilemma". "My house should have been ready a month ago and we still have builders in there finalising things which is very stressful and very last minute," she wrote. "Josh has got a property building and developing background so he's trying his hardest to help as much as he can but it's just one of those things. Never get your house renovated when you're having a baby! It's been a real nightmare but hopefully we're nearly there."