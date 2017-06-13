Serena Williams shows off big baby bump in £22 Target swimsuit The tennis champion is expecting her first child with fiancé Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams is bumping along nicely! The tennis champion has showed off her blossoming baby bump in a video posted on Snapchat. Serena, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Alexis Ohanian, dressed her curves in a stars and striped red, white and blue swimsuit. As she posed from side to side, giving fans a clear view of her bump, Serena mused: "Hmm, I'm feeling very patriotic today."

The 35-year-old mum-to-be also revealed that she bought the one-piece from high street store Target, for roughly £22. "I went on a shopping spree at Target," Serena told her followers. "Look, I mean it's the only place I could find a bathing suit that fit me." The athlete, who is worth an estimated £118m, also revealed that she dropped by the dollar store earlier that day.

Serena announced her pregnancy – by accident – in April. She uploaded a photo of her 20-week bump on Snapchat, and later admitted at a TED conference: "I have this thing where I've been checking my status and taking pictures every week to see how far along I'm getting. I was just saving them (for myself). I've been so good about it, but this was the one time it slipped."

Serena Williams announced her pregnancy in April

As for the baby's gender, Serena and her Reddit co-founder fiancé Alexis are keeping it a surprise. In a lengthy Instagram post, she addressed sister Venus' comments when Venus referred to the unborn tot as "she" at the French Open. Serena clarified: "I think the surprise of knowing what you are going to have on that very special day you give birth is prob the best surprise you can ever have!" She went on to claim that they all referred to the baby as "she" because of their upbringing in a female-dominated household.