Becky Adlington celebrates daughter Summer's 2nd birthday! The retired Olympic swimmer shared a series of photos on Instagram

How time flies! Becky Adlington's little girl Summer is two years old. The retired Olympic swimmer took to Instagram last week to mark her daughter's birthday, revealing details of how the family celebrated. Becky, who shares Summer with her ex-husband Harry Needs, posted the sweetest message to her "beautiful girl".

"I know she can't exactly read this post but I can't believe my daughter Summer is 2 today," Becky told fans. "Having a baby of course is life changing but Summer has changed me as a person so much. She brings out the best in me, she makes me smile every single day. She fills my life with love and happiness. I'm so proud to be her mummy. She has such a brilliant personality and I love getting to know her everyday. I can't wait to continue growing with her. Happy 2nd Birthday to my beautiful girl."

Becky Adlington shares daughter Summer with her ex Harry Needs

Becky, 28, also shared a throwback photo from a HELLO! magazine shoot, showing Summer when she was just four days old. "How is she 2 today??!!! It's gone SO fast!" wrote Becky. She also posted a video showing her tiptoeing into her daughter's room, singing happy birthday. Becky captioned it: "Excuse the singing... it was 6.45am!!! Made me laugh how much she doesn't care it's her birthday!!"

Summer turned two last week

The doting mum and her friends enjoyed a day out to Yorkshire Wildlife Park to celebrate Summer's birthday. "She had the best day," Becky revealed. "Thank you so much to those who came. She truly was spoilt with gifts and love." The little girl also spent time with her dad Harry Needs a few days after her birthday. Harry, who remains on good terms with his ex-wife, shared a photo on Instagram of himself and his daughter Summer, proudly writing: "I'm one lucky man."