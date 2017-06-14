New mum Alex Jones to release first book on motherhood The One Show host welcomed baby Teddy in January

She welcomed her first child at the start of the year, and three months later she was back at work! It seems there's no stopping Alex Jones, who has announced she will be releasing her first book, in which she will share her experiences of being a first-time mum at 40. Although the book, dubbed Winging It! A Survival Guide for New Mums, won't be available till next year, the One Show host is inviting other mums and dads to share their own stories too.

Winging It will chart Alex's experiences of the joys of first-time parenthood, especially when it arrives that bit later in life. With one in five first-time parents now aged 35 and over and, and more women over 35 giving birth, a whole new group of parents are emerging, faced with a whole new set of challenges. Discussing her reasons for documenting her story, 40-year-old Alex said in a statement: "Having made a documentary all about fertility last year, I realised just how many people, like me, were becoming parents a bit later than expected."

She added: "Along with the sheer joy of falling pregnant there are also plenty of unexpected twists and turns, and the realisation that most new parents are still pretty lost when it comes to the parenting game, and not just the over 30s. Being a mother is being judged... but in this book myself and lots of other mums and dads will put ourselves on the line and candidly share some of our stand out moments, good and bad."

The TV star welcomed her first child Teddy - full name Edward Alan Burrell Thomson - with husband Charlie Thomson in January. Hoping to inspire others, Alex concluded: "I want the book to help in arming 'parents to be' with some of the surprising facts that nobody tells you, while being a 'laugh along tool' for those experiencing the same highs and lows as they read. We're all in it together."

Alex Jones: Winging It! A Survival Guide for New Mums will be released 8 February, 2018