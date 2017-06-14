Ollie Locke congratulates new mum Binky Felstead – and can't wait to meet his baby goddaughter! Binky and her boyfriend JP welcomed their baby girl on Monday

Ollie Locke has posted the sweetest message about his best friend Binky Felstead, saying he "couldn't be happier" for the new mum. Binky and her boyfriend Josh 'JP' Patterson welcomed their baby girl on Monday, and Ollie praised the way the Made in Chelsea stars did it so "quietly in the most private way".

Stars congratulate Binky and JP

Taking to Instagram to share a photo of the new parents kissing, Ollie wrote: "I'm thousands of miles away working very late in Los Angeles, coincidently where nearly 2 years ago to the day on the same street I watched JP and Bink's adventure begin! Two days ago they had a beautiful baby girl and I couldn't be happier for them, doing it quietly in the most private way."

JP and Binky welcomed their daughter on Monday

The reality TV star, who was asked by Binky to be her daughter's godfather, added: "I have to wait for two weeks to meet my wonderful goddaughter who I will spoil and try to make laugh every day of her life! I love you both @binkyfelstead and @joshuapatterson_jp and I can't wait to start to join your new heavenly adventure Xx."

Loading the player...

The birth was announced on Monday evening, when a representative exclusively told HELLO! Online: "Baby was born earlier today. Mother and baby doing well." Josh also shared a tender black-and-white photo clutching his newborn's teeny hand, and wrote: "IM A DADDY!" Meanwhile, Binky has shared a picture of her baby at home, as well as the balloons and beautiful bouquet of flowers she has received from friends. "Couldn't ask for a better birthday present... Just got to bring our little girl home!!!!" she wrote.

The Made in Chelsea star has shared the first photo of her baby

The 27-year-old chose to give birth in the exclusive Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington – the same hospital where the Duchess of Cambridge welcomed Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The luxurious maternity wing, which offers packages starting from £5,650 for a normal delivery, have private en suite rooms, satellite TV, radios, bedside phones and fridges. Free WiFi is also available as well as a choice of daily newspaper and an extensive and nutritious menu which caters for special requirements.