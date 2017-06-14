Alex Jones shares rare photo of baby Teddy in his room The doting mum was on night shift duty with a coffee in hand

Alex Jones is enjoying being a first-time mum to baby Teddy, who she welcomed at the beginning of the year - even if it does involve little sleep! Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, The One Show presenter posted a photo of the little boy in his cot, captioned: "Night shift." A large coffee cup was visible in the shot, which no doubt helped Alex stay awake, while her little boy looked comfy in a large white cot wearing a vibrant rainbow-striped babygro.

Alex Jones took a sweet photo of her little boy while he was sleeping

Since Teddy’s arrival in January, Alex has returned to her presenting duties on the famous red sofa part-time, where she often talks about her beloved son. The 40-year-old has announced that she will even be releasing her first book, in which she will share her experiences of being an older mum. The book, titled Winging It! A Survival Guide for New Mums, will be available to buy next year.

Last month, Alex shared a heartfelt post on social media, revealing that she was so happy to be returning home to her son that she was "close to tears." Writing besides a black-and-white photo of her cradling her little boy, she wrote: "Back at home after my longest week of work since Teddy arrived. It was great to dip my toe back in, but I'm so relieved and grateful to have the rest of the week with Ted. He's now asleep in my arms and I could cry I'm so happy!!"

Alex and husband Charlie Thomson welcomed Teddy - full name Edward Alan Burrell Thomson - in January. He was born at the Hammersmith and Fulham hospital weighing 7lbs 11oz. On her new arrival, she said: "It was all very straightforward. Charlie was with me and mum and dad were in the waiting room… We're in this bubble the three of us. It's just the best time."

Shortly after the birth, Alex called The One Show and said on air: "We're a bit behind on the whole name thing because we didn't know if we were having a boy or a girl. We thought, 'When we see him we'll know what he looks like', but actually it's really hard."