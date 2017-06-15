This is how Binky Felstead spent her first night at home as a mother with baby daughter The Made In Chelsea star welcomed a little girl with boyfriend JP

After welcoming her little girl, Binky Felstead was treated to a relaxing home-cooked meal by her boyfriend Josh 'JP' Patterson. Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday - which incidentally happened to be her 27th birthday - the former Made In Chelsea star shared a series of stories which showed her partner whip up some tasty food as she spent her first night at home as a new mother.

Earlier on in the day, the mother-of-one shared a delight over bringing her bundle of joy home. Alongside a picture of her gifts and her baby in the car seat. "Couldn't ask for a better birthday present ... Just got to bring our little girl home!!!! #happybirthdaytome," she wrote. Binky and JP welcomed a little girl on Monday, and a spokesperson for the stars exclusively told HELLO! Online: "Baby was born earlier today. Mother and baby doing well." The proud father wasted no time in rushing to share the news with fans, writing alongside a candid black and white photo of him clutching the newborn's teeny hand: "IM A DADDY!"

Binky recently wrote a blog post on HELLO! Online, revealing that she couldn't wait to meet her baby. "As my due date approaches, I'm actually very excited and not scared really at all," she wrote. "I know I'm being well looked after and I feel like I've learned the majority of what I need to know. My family and Josh have been great, very supportive and calming so it's fine. I'm excited, I can't wait to meet her!"