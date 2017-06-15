Jools Oliver posts sweet photo of ‘little dumpling’ River The doting mum-of-five couldn’t help but share this adorable photo with fans

Jools and Jamie Oliver have the happiest baby! River Rocket has already perfected his gorgeous smile at just ten-months old, and his doting mum captured it beautifully in a recent Instagram photo, in which she captioned: "Hi little dumpling." Sitting on a rug in the living room with a colourful selection of toys in view, the little boy looked adorable in his summer outfit – a nautical inspired striped t-shirt and grey shorts. Fans were quick to comment on the sweet picture, with one writing: "He is simply a gorgeous baby," while another said: "Cuter every day." A third likened him to his famous TV chef dad, writing: "He’s such a Jamie! Adorable!"

River Oliver looked adorable in the happy photo posted by his mum Jools

River regularly appears in photos across his both his mum and dad’s social media accounts. Earlier in the week, Jamie shared a rare photo of his family relaxing at home, showing Jools sitting on the steps of their six-year-old son Buddy’s treehouse-styled bed, reading him a story. River looked as content as can be sitting on the floor besides them. The black-and-white shot was simply captioned: "My three mates," with a heart emoji.

My three mates ❤️ A post shared by Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) on Jun 9, 2017 at 11:30am PDT

Jools with her two youngest children Buddy and River

Jamie and Jools, who have been married since 2000, are also the proud parents of Poppy, 15, Daisy, 14 and eight-year-old Petal.

The Munchkin A post shared by Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) on Jun 13, 2017 at 12:43am PDT

Jamie Oliver with his youngest son

Jamie recently appeared on Australian radio show Fitzy &Wippa on Nova FM, where he opened up about life in the Oliver household and being a father-of-five, joking: "I don't know what happened there… Well, I do know what happened!" Asked if he would like to expand his family further, he replied: "Jools did say [five] is an unlucky, uneven number, which frightened me!... I would go to have the operation if I wasn't frightened about Facetime live, and how easily pushed over surgeons are in the UK."