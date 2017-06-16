Ferne McCann reveals bare baby bump on Instagram – and how she's preparing for single motherhood The former TOWIE star and This Morning presenter, 26, is expecting her first baby

Ferne McCann is gearing up for motherhood. The This Morning presenter, 26, has revealed to fans she is now a homeowner, as she posed in her new property for a fashion shoot. Taking to Instagram, Ferne showed off her blossoming baby bump in a black bikini top and mesh trousers, saying: "Today's location is my new flat so we are all here and I'm like, 'This is mine! I'm a homeowner now!' It's pretty scary stuff."

Ferne will no doubt be preparing her new home for her baby, and making a start on the nursery. She will be a single mum following her split from ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins, who was arrested in April for his involvement in an acid attack. It was an emotional time for Ferne, who revealed she was pregnant and newly single just two days after the arrest.

Ferne McCann is pregnant with her first baby

The former TOWIE star has been keeping her spirits up though, and during an appearance on This Morning, Ferne opened up about hearing her baby's heartbeat for the first time. "Leading up to that point, you're thinking I hope everything is okay with the baby. It's just a magical moment – it's mental, being pregnant," she said. "I've had all the symptoms – started off with the nausea, then the crazy headaches that led to vomiting, the morning sickness. I don't know why they call it morning sickness, because I've been sick morning, noon and night. But I'm feeling good."

She showed off her baby bump on Instagram

On her baby's sex, Ferne added she was "undecided" about whether or not to keep the gender a surprise. "I'm quite an impatient person, but now I'm in the situation I'm thinking it will be such a lovely surprise," she said.