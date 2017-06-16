Did Barack Obama just reveal the sex of Beyoncé's twins? The former US President shared a video on Twitter – did he just let slip the twins' gender?

Did Barack Obama just accidentally let slip the sex of Beyoncé's twins? Twitter users seem to think so! The former US President posted a video on the social media site, congratulating Beyoncé's husband Jay Z – real name Shawn Carter – on his induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. But it was his remarks about their daughters that had fans speculating that Beyoncé is carrying twin girls.

"I like to think that Mr. Carter and I understand each other," said Barack in a video tribute to his friend. "Nobody who met us as younger men would have expected us to be where we are today. We know what it's like to not have a father around; we know what it's like not to come from and to know people who didn't get the same breaks we did, so we try to prop open those doors of opportunity so it's a little easier for those who come up behind us to succeed as well."

But it was his next line that prompted the speculation, as the dad-of-two said: "Jay and I are also fools for our daughters. Although, he's going to have me beat once those twins show up. And let's face it, we both have wives who are significantly more popular than we are."

Fans were quick to read into Barack's words, with many concluding that the politician had accidentally let slip that Jay Z was about to become a dad of three girls, once his twins arrive, therefore "beating" him. Barack has two teenage daughters, Sasha and Malia, with his wife Michelle, while Jay Z has one daughter, Blue Ivy, with his wife Beyoncé.

Obama just said "Jay Z & I are both fools for ours daughters well he's going to have me beat when them 2 twins show up" so...3 girls? pic.twitter.com/1zjc5cHX9E — GEM (@ROZtheCreator) June 16, 2017

"He said after the twins come Jay Z will have him beat. Obama has two daughters so that means jay would have to have 3," wrote one fan, while another asked: "Did Obama out Beyoncé as having twin girls? Otherwise, his comment about Jay beating him in terms of number of daughters doesn't make sense." A third wrote: "Beyonce's twins are girls. She got three girls now. Obama dropped da juice."

Also, Beyonce's twins are girls. She got three girls now. Obama dropped da juice. — Precious. (@artsyprecious) June 16, 2017

Beyoncé is believed to have already given birth, as the couple and their security team were spotted arriving at a Los Angeles hospital earlier this week, TMZ reports. The Love on Top singer also recently shared a throwback snap, fuelling rumours that the star had given birth and shared a past snap to throw people off the scent. Beyoncé has regularly posted photos of her baby bump throughout her pregnancy, but hadn't posted in almost two weeks, suggesting that her due date could be any day now.