Proud parents Beyoncé and Jay Z 'welcomed twins this week'!

Beyoncé has given birth to twins, according to multiple news websites in America. The singer welcomed her two babies, thought to be a boy and a girl, with husband Jay Z on Monday night or Tuesday morning at a Los Angeles medical centre. The couple are already proud parents to five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

A source told US site PEOPLE: "Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends." The Mail Online reports that Beyonce's sister Solange was spotted at the medical centre on Thursday. Beyonce's Instagram page is full of happy messages for the singer. One fan wrote: "Congratulations to The Carters!" While another follower said: "Congratz! I am a twin too, so special! Good luck and lots of love!"

Beyoncé, 35, and Jay Z, 47 - who have been together since 2001 - made their big pregnancy announcement on Instagram at the start of the year. "We would like to share our love and happiness," the singer captioned a photo of herself holding her baby bump in front of a wall of flowers. "We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters."

Talking about life as a mum to Blue Ivy, the superstar has previously said that her child is always number one. "I am very protective. I just want to make sure that she can have a healthy, safe, normal life," she told ABC News. "In the back of my mind, she's my priority. And life is completely different now. So I'm - I feel really, really just lucky that I can still do what I love, and now have a way bigger meaning. And that's to be her mother."

In 2013, before she welcomed Blue Ivy, the chart-topping singer revealed she had suffered a miscarriage. "About two years ago, I was pregnant for the first time," she said in her HBO documentary, Life Is But a Dream. "And I heard the heartbeat, which was the most beautiful music I ever heard in my life." She also recalled: "I picked out names. I envisioned what my child would look like… I was feeling very maternal." The star, who married Jay-Z in April 2008, confessed she turned to music to help her get through her grief. "I went into the studio and wrote the saddest song I've ever written in my life," she confessed. "And it was actually the first song I wrote for my album. And it was the best form of therapy for me, because it was the saddest thing I've ever been through."