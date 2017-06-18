Exclusive: Katie Piper reveals she is pregnant with her second child! The TV presenter tells HELLO! of her joy at expecting again

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with Hello! magazine, Katie Piper reveals she is pregnant with her second child. The 33-year-old TV presenter, author and charity campaigner and her husband, carpenter Richard Sutton already have three-year-old daughter Belle. And, she tells Hello!, the couple are delighted. “Becoming a mum has enriched my life in ways I never imagined and I feel so thankful to be experiencing that again,” she says.

Katie Piper is expecting her second baby

Of her second pregnancy, she tells the magazine: “I have felt really nauseous and tired with this pregnancy and don’t recall it being that way with Belle. But I don’t want to sound like I’m moaning because we’re over the moon and really excited.” Katie also tells the magazine that she and Richard had been trying for a second baby for a while. “I’ve been asked so many times if we were planning to have another child. The truth is, we were trying for about a year and a half, but that’s such a private and emotional thing when you’re going through it,” says Katie.

And Belle, she says, is already a doting big sister to the baby, which is due on New Year’s Eve. “This morning, when I was getting dressed, Belle came over and kissed my tummy,” says Katie. “I asked what she thinks I’m having and she said, ‘A girl, like me’. I really don’t have a preference, but I have a special bond with my own sister Suzy, who’s also pregnant, so another girl would be lovely. I know Richie would love a son to play football with, but, honestly, we’re thrilled either way.”

