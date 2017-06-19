Martine McCutcheon shares photo of husband Jack McManus and lookalike son Rafferty The Love Actually star, 41, celebrated Father's Day with the cutest Instagram post

Martine McCutcheon has paid tribute to her husband Jack McManus by calling him "the best daddy in the world". The Love Actually star, 41, shared a cute photo on Twitter and Instagram to celebrate Father's Day over the weekend, and uploaded a picture of Jack and their adorable son Rafferty Jack. The little boy was the double of his dad, sharing Jack's beaming smile and mop of curls. "Happy Father's Day @jackmcmanus1 you really are the best daddy in the world!" wrote Martine. "If Rafferty grows into a fraction of the man that you are l will be so proud. We love you so much darling."

Comments came flooding in soon after Martine posted the picture, including one from her fellow Loose Women panellist, Linda Robson, who wrote: "Happy Father's Day lovely Jack beautiful photo." One fan commented, "Aww! You could totally see the love in both their expressions, that is beautiful!" while a second remarked on their likeness, writing: "Daddy son 2 peas in a pod."

"You really are the best daddy in the world!" Martine wrote

Martine was among the proud celebrities who marked Father's Day on social media, paying tribute to their other halves. New mum Binky Felstead shared a snap from Instagram of her boyfriend JP, who was celebrating his first Father's Day after welcoming their daughter last week. Binky wrote: "Happy first father's Day to this already amazing daddy!!!!! We love you so very much @joshuapatterson_jp - lots of love & pooey nappies...X."

My little monkey was delighted with his jam on toast brekkie this morning! #garden #sunshine #breakfast #toobloodycute 🙈#adore❤️ #raffertyjack A post shared by Martine McCutcheon (@martinemccutcheon) on Jun 11, 2017 at 5:41am PDT

The couple welcomed their son in February 2015

Mum-of-four and fashion designer Victoria Beckham shared a tribute to her own father, Anthony Adams. The former Spice Girl captioned the personal photograph: "Happy Father's Day. I love you so much xxx kisses." Meanwhile, Victoria and David's eldest son Brooklyn posted a sweet throwback picture of himself and his dad at a football match, writing: "Happy Father's Day. You're the most amazing dad, always there for me and leading the way xo. Love you."