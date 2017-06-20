alex-jones-baby-boy-name

Alex Jones 'really nervous' as she starts writing baby book Winging It

The One Show presenter admitted: 'People are very quick to judge other mums'

by Ainhoa Barcelona

Alex Jones has embarked on a very exciting adventure. The star of The One Show has started writing her parenting book, Winging It! A Survival Guide for New Mums, which focuses on her experiences of being a first-time older mum. Alex, 40, posted a picture of her laptop on Instagram and admitted she was "really nervous".

"Here we go! I'm really nervous about writing this new book," she wrote. "I've never done it before so goodness knows how it'll turn out (winging it in the true sense of the word). I'm also nervous because, as we know, people are very quick to judge other mums even though all we're doing is trying our best. Anyway, let's give it a go."

 

"Here we go! I'm really nervous about writing this new book. I've never done it before so goodness knows how it'll turn out (winging it in the true sense of the word). I'm also nervous because, as we know, people are very quick to judge other mums even though all we're doing is trying our best. Anyway, let's give it a go. It's a collaboration between myself and other parents so that's where you come in. I would like you to share your experiences, good and bad. I'd love to hear your birth stories (yep, let's tell it as it really is) how you announced your pregnancy especially if you did it in a fun way, your breastfeeding tales. I'm keen to get dad's and partners involved too. How did you find the birth? Was bonding hard initially? How has it changed your views on each other? How do you balance working and parenting? What's the toughest part? Do you feel that being an older parent (if you are one) has impacted on your experience and how? What positives/negatives does it bring with it? Funny stories would also be most welcome because let's face it....you gotta laugh! That's the key isn't it?"

Alex Jones has started writing her parenting book

Alex, who welcomed her son Teddy with husband Charlie Thomson in January, also reached out to other mums and dads, asking them to share their stories. She explained: "It's a collaboration between myself and other parents so that's where you come in. I would like you to share your experiences, good and bad. I'd love to hear your birth stories (yep, let's tell it as it really is) how you announced your pregnancy especially if you did it in a fun way, your breastfeeding tales. I'm keen to get dad's and partners involved too."

The new mum wrote a list of questions that fellow parents could relate to, from bonding with their babies to giving birth. Alex, whose book will be released in February 2018, concluded: "Funny stories would also be most welcome because let's face it.... you gotta laugh! That's the key isn't it? You can send them all... just a couple of sentences or a whole essay, you decide, to the link on my bio. Big thanks!!"

 

Having made a documentary all about fertility last year, I realised just how many people, like me, were becoming parents a bit later than expected. Along with the sheer joy of falling pregnant there are also plenty of unexpected twists and turns, and the realisation that most new parents are still pretty lost when it comes to the parenting game, and not just the over 30s. Being a mother is being judged... but in my new book which will be coming out next spring I want myself and lots of other mums and dads to candidly share some of our stand out moments, good and bad. I want the book to help in arming parents to be with some of the surprising facts that nobody tells you, while being a laugh along guide for those experiencing the same highs and lows. We're all in it together."

Alex and her husband Charlie welcomed their son Teddy in January

Alex shares rare photo of baby Teddy in his room

The presenter's fans were quick to respond, wishing her the best of luck and sharing their own experiences. One wrote: "I had a really positive experience from pregnancy, through my birth and after. I think it's important that new parents know there are good stories out there too and it's not all gruesome and pain!" Alex responded, giving others an insight into her birth as she wrote: "Absolutely agree. That is very important as we were told some terrible tales and actually even the birth was pleasant in parts."

