Emma Willis has taken to Instagram in celebration of her eldest daughter's eighth birthday. The Voice host shared a funny photo of Isabelle with her fans, along with a touching message for her firstborn. "8 years ago today, Isabelle Catherine Willis was 1 hour old," she wrote next to the image, which shows Isabelle dressed up as Star Wars character Darth Vader. "She changed our lives as every first child does, but she also make our lives… This is her now, channelling her inner 'dark side'… Fingers crossed it leaves her by her teens. Love you Wiz ❤."

Emma Willis shared a rare photo of daughter Isabelle in celebration of her eighth birthday

The post proved popular with Emma’s fans, who were quick to wish Isabella a happy birthday. "The force is strong with this little one! Have a fabulous day," one follower wrote. Another commented: "My daughter was exactly the same. No pretty dress costumes, it was either Batman, Spider-man or Power Rangers. She didn't want prams or dolls, it was all boy things she wanted. She's now ten and still not girlie!"

The star also shared a family snapshot to mark Father's Day

Emma and her husband, Busted musician Matt Willis, are parents to three children together: Isabelle, six-year-old son Ace and daughter Trixie, who turned one last month. She recently shared a belated Father's Day message for both Matt and her own father, sharing a photo showing both men playing with Isabelle and Ace in the sea. "It may be a day late, but I needed the perfect picture," Emma, 41, explained. "My father, and the father of my children. Doing what they do best, playing, teaching, loving and nurturing… My dad is my hero, and I managed to find a husband to match… ❤."