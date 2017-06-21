Hollyoaks star Jennifer Metcalfe welcomes first baby with boyfriend Greg Lake This is the first child for the Hollyoaks star and her boyfriend

Hollyoaks star Jennifer Metcalfe has given birth to her first child. The actress and her boyfriend Greg Lake welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday, a representative for the couple confirmed to MailOnline. A statement read: "We are delighted to announce that our client Jennifer Metcalfe and partner Greg Lake have welcome a baby boy into the world yesterday. Mother and baby are doing fine."

Daddy day care taxi home @greglake_ with a boot full of delicious looking gifts, after an afternoon full of love and loooooots of food! ❤️thank u @missleahhackett for sorting and for all my lovelies coming 💃🏻💃🏽💃🏻💃🏽💃🏼 A post shared by Jen Metcalfe (@missjenjomet) on Apr 29, 2017 at 8:07am PDT

STORY: Hollyoaks star Kieron Richardson and husband Carl Hyland welcome twins

Jennifer, 34, and her reality TV star partner announced they were expecting their first child earlier this year. The couple have since been documenting the pregnancy on their social media pages. The most recent post was on Greg's Instagram account, in which he shared a picture of a card and gift in honour of Father's Day. Last month, the pair jetted off on their babymoon as they squeezed in some last-minute alone time ahead of the arrival. Sharing pictures from the pool, Jennifer told her followers: "Relaxing my body in prep for our baby Lake to arrive in my."

Loading the player...

STORY: Hollyoaks star Chelsee Healey is pregnant!

During a recent appreance on Loose Women, Jennifer opened up about her "difficult" pregnancy, telling the panel: "I feel like I've had an eight month long hangover that never ends. If it's not nausea, it's the lack of sleep, or it's constipation. I said to Greg, 'I can ditch the girly holidays, I don't need to go out for a fancy meal, all I want to do is be able to eat, poo and sleep!'" The couple, who have been together for four years, are no doubt excited about the prospects of becoming parents. Jennifer added: "We're so excited for the whole thing. We're just like best mates, I'm buzzing for it. He's got plenty of bad habits. I trust our relationship, it's like being with your best friend all of the time."