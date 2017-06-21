Marvin Humes shares rare photo of baby daughter Valentina Raine The doting dad was reunited with his little girl in the sweet footage

Marvin Humes and his wife Rochelle welcomed their second daughter, Valentina Raine, back in March this year and the doting parents have been besotted ever since. On Wednesday, the doting dad gave fans a rare glimpse of his little girl in a heartwarming clip posted on Instagram stories. In the footage, Marvin cradles Valentina and kisses her head, captioning it: "Missed this one so much."

Marvin shared a sweet glimpse of Valentina on Instagram stories

Valentina’s birth was announced on social media by both her parents. Rochelle shared an image showing her holding her new bundle of joy, writing: "Our world is now complete Valentina Raine Humes - Happy birthday little one...." Marvin also shared his excitement, telling his followers: "Couldn't be a happier or prouder man! What another incredible blessing! Today my beautiful wife gave birth to our second daughter Valentina Raine Humes.. Alaia-Mai is over the moon that she has a baby sister! I'm overjoyed."

Alaia-Mai on big sister duty looking after baby Valentina

Rochelle, 28, and Marvin, 32, have been married since July 2012 and are also parents to daughter Alaia-Mai, five – who is already proving to be quite the performer. Earlier in the month, Rochelle posted a photo of Alaia’s school report on social media and underneath, her teacher had written: “Alaia-Mai showed the class dabbing.”

Seemingly the little girl has inherited her love of performing from her famous dad, as Rochelle had written besides the image: "Alaia’s home/school sharing book…Deffo her Dads daughter dabbing for the class."

A BIG Happy Father's Day to our number one. I can't wait for the girls to be a bit older so they can truly see just how lucky they are. From the moment they were growing in my tummy they have had the best Daddy in world. I would have, and still would give my right arm for a Dad like him. We love you, you're our world, no one does it like you do 🖤 @marvinhumes A post shared by R O C H E L L E H U M E S (@rochellehumes) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:23am PDT

Rochelle paid a touching tribute to Marvin on Father's Day

Before welcoming his second daughter, Marvin previously spoke out about Alaia’s desire to have a younger sister, telling The Mirror: "Our little girl is so desperate to have a sister I warned her, 'What happens if you have a baby brother?' She replied, 'We'll just send it back.' I'm trying to tell her it doesn't work like that."

He added that his eldest daughter was friends with Simon Cowell's son, Eric. He said: "They're little friends and they had a play date before and they hung out at the Capital Jingle Bell Ball. They played together in the little area."