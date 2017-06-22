Australian politician Larissa Waters breastfeeds baby daughter in parliament The Greens senator fed her newborn baby daughter while moving a motion on black lung disease

Greens senator Larissa Waters showed there was no denying her daughter's needs as she breastfed her baby in Australian parliament. The 40-year-old politician was putting forward a motion on black lung disease in the Senate Chamber in Canberra when she tended to her 14-week-old daughter, Alia Joy. The working mum showed no qualms breastfeeding in front of her colleagues and later wrote on Twitter: "First time I've had to move a Senate motion while breastfeeding! And my partner in crime moved her own motion just before mine, bless her."

More than 1,800 people 'liked' the tweet, with Larissa winning a seal of approval from her social media fans. "It's the most naturally 'human' instinct, we should notice it as much as sunrise and sunset," wrote one Twitter user, while another posted: "That is the single most outstanding thing I've witnessed in a very long time. As it should be!" A third commented: "This is fantastic but sad that it had to be a thing. I can't believe people take offence to something so normal."

Larissa Waters tended to her daughter in parliament

Last month, Larissa made history when she became the first politician to breastfeed in Australian parliament. Parliamentary rules were changed last year to allow mothers to feed their children in the chamber. Previously, children were banned in the chamber and mothers had to be given a proxy vote while they breastfed outside.

"I am so proud that my daughter Alia is the first baby to be breastfed in the Federal Parliament," Larissa said back in May. "We need more women and parents in Parliament. And we need more family-friendly and flexible workplaces, and affordable childcare, for everyone."